Five-star LB Harold Perkins commits to LSU

Five-star Cypress (Texas) Cy Park linebacker and top 10 class of 2022 recruit Harold Perkins has committed to LSU on National Signing Day.

Perkins picked LSU over Florida and Texas A&M. Florida is thought to be the runner-up to land Perkins despite his commitment to Texas A&M during the Under Armour All-American Game at the beginning of January.

Perkins’ commitment to Texas A&M wasn’t all that much of a commitment in hindsight. He made it clear at the time of his announcement that he was going to continue taking visits and kept his options wide open all the way until National Signing Day. Perkins took an official visit to Florida on Jan. 21 and was at LSU for an official visit on Jan. 28.

LSU was able to land Perkins despite a late-cycle coaching change that saw Brian Kelly leave Notre Dame for Baton Rouge. Perkins, a Louisiana native, took the change as an opportunity to take a fresh look at LSU. He ultimately liked what he saw and felt comfortable enough to commit to the Tigers.

Perkins is the No. 8 recruit in the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite and has been compared to Jacksonville Jaguars star linebacker Myles Jack. His scouting report reads:

Put together well with a lean, athletic build. Not overly long but good height and has some space to add mass in college. Dynamic two-way player with big-play ability with the ball in his hands and as an attacking defender. Legitimately could be a high-major running back prospect in addition to elite linebacker recruit. Outstanding tester in a combine setting (4.49 40 prior to junior season). Athleticism jumps off the screen. Flashes home run-hitting speed as a ball carrier that translates to broad pursuit range on defense. Displays consistent back-side chase-down athleticism. Fluidity shows in running back touches and in redirecting ability on defense. Often plays from the edge but also plays off the ball. Lines up at receiver, running back, and wingback for a wing-T offense. Easy athleticism that makes tough plays look less challenging than they really are. Size will dictate an off-ball role in college, but flashes impressive dip and pass-rush feel off the edge. Generally a sure tackler who can provide the big hit. Honing coverage technique will enhance positional and situational flexibility as a defender. Gets over-aggressive at times and can run himself out of position. Good play strength relative to size but will still need added mass and strength as he progresses to the next level. Size and average length could become an issue against big, athletic tight ends at the next level. Nevertheless, among the top prospects in Texas for his class and one of the top linebackers nationally. Possesses the potential to become a multi-year impact starter at the high-major level with long-term early-round NFL Draft upside.