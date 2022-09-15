LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nebraska’s Gretna High School stayed perfect and No. 1 for a fourth straight week in the NFCA Summer/Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll.

The (20-0) Dragons won five more games, including a 6-1 victory over then-No. 25 Elkhorn South on Monday. Gretna outscored its opponents over the past week by a 47-3 margin. They play later today at Omaha Central, a team they breezed by 13-1 last Thursday.

There was no change in the top three, as Blue Springs South (15-0) and Columbine (14-0) also continued their winning ways. Pope (16-1), Rock Bridge (15-1) and Oklahoma’s Washington (28-2) each moved up two places to the fourth through sixth spots, after going a combined 15-0 since last week’s ranking.

Buford (14-0) is the lone newcomer to the poll, jumping right into the top 10 at the No. 7 position. The Wolves edged No. 17 North Gwinnett, 2-1, in their opener on Aug. 10 and haven’t looked back, dominating the competition by a 122-21 margin so far this season.

Elsewhere, Missouri’s Washington (20-2) made the biggest climb of any team this week — gaining seven places to No. 12 — after excelling in two tournaments and adding 10 wins in seven days.

State rankings submitted by the 2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the NFCA Summer/Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll – Sept. 15, 2022

1. Gretna (Neb.)

Record: 20-0 | PR: 1

2. Blue Springs South (Mo.)

Record: 15-0 | PR: 2

3. Columbine (Colo.)

Record: 14-0 | PR: 3

4. Pope (Ga.)

Record: 16-1 | PR: 6

5. Rock Bridge (Mo.)

Record: 15-1 | PR: 7

6. Washington (Okla.)

Record: 28-2 | PR: 8

7. Buford (Ga.)

Record: 14-0 | PR: NR

8. Marian (Neb.)

Record: 16-2 | PR: 5

9. Piedmont (Okla.)

Record: 22-2 | PR: 9

10. Westmoore (Okla.)

Record: 22-2 | PR: 12

11. Helias Catholic (Mo.)

Record: 15-2 | PR: 13

12. Washington (Mo.)

Record: 20-2 | PR: 19

13. Pocola (Okla.)

Record: 27-2 | PR: 4

14. Lassiter (Ga.)

Record: 13-3 | PR: 10

15. Millard North (Neb.)

Record: 16-4 | PR: 11

16. Carl Albert (Okla.)

Record: 11-1 | PR: 14

17. North Gwinnett (Ga.)

Record: 13-4 | PR: 15

18. Chatfield (Colo.)

Record: 9-3 | PR: 17

19. Mount Vernon (Iowa)

Record: 36-4 | PR: 18

20. Douglas County (Colo.)

Record: 11-1 | PR: 20

21. Eureka (Mo.)

Record: 12-2 | PR: 22

22. Legend (Colo.)

Record: 13-3 | PR: 16

23. Horizon (Colo.)

Record: 12-2 | PR: 21

24. Winterset (Iowa)

Record: 37-4 | PR: 23

25. Twin Cedars (Iowa)

Record: 29-3 | PR: 24

Dropped out: Elkhorn South (Neb.).