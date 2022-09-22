LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nebraska’s Gretna High School won four more games to stay perfect and No. 1 for a fifth straight week in the NFCA Summer/Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll.

When the (24-0) Dragons beat Millard West, 9-2, on Tuesday, they allowed runs to an opponent for the first time in five games. Gretna had won the previous four games by a combined 40-0 margin. Next up on the schedule is Papillion-LaVista South later today.

Meanwhile, the reformulated top five includes Columbine (16-0) moving up one place to second and fellow unbeaten Buford (17-0) taking over the No. 3 spot. Rock Bridge (20-1), who beat last week’s No. 2 team Blue Springs South, 11-5, on Saturday in a matchup of top-five teams — and has now won 16 straight — climbed one place to fourth, while Pope (19-1) leapfrogged the (21-1) Jaguars into fifth. Blue Springs South has a third matchup with Rock Bridge (each team has won once) slated for next Wednesday.

Westmoore (25-5) made the biggest move in the rankings, dropping all the way from 10th to 25th off a 3-3 week. Helias Catholic (19-4) slipped six places to 17th after two losses.

State rankings submitted by the 2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the NFCA Summer/Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll – Sept. 22, 2022

1. Gretna (Neb.)

Record: 24-0 | PR: 1

2. Columbine (Colo.)

Record: 16-0 | PR: 3

3. Buford (Ga.)

Record: 17-0 | PR: 7

4. Rock Bridge (Mo.)

Record: 20-1 | PR: 5

5. Pope (Ga.)

Record: 19-1 | PR: 4

6. Blue Springs South (Mo.)

Record: 21-2 | PR: 2

7. Washington (Okla.)

Record: 30-2 | PR: 6

8. Marian (Neb.)

Record: 20-2 | PR: 8

9. Piedmont (Okla.)

Record: 29-2 | PR: 9

10. Washington (Mo.)

Record: 22-2 | PR: 12

11. Pocola (Okla.)

Record: 33-2 | PR: 13

12. Lassiter (Ga.)

Record: 15-3 | PR: 14

13. Millard North (Neb.)

Record: 20-4 | PR: 15

14. Carl Albert (Okla.)

Record: 18-4 | PR: 16

15. North Gwinnett (Ga.)

Record: 16-4 | PR: 17

16. Chatfield (Colo.)

Record: 12-4 | PR: 18

17. Helias Catholic (Mo.)

Record: 19-4 | PR: 11

18. Mount Vernon (Iowa)

Record: 36-4 | PR: 19

19. Douglas County (Colo.)

Record: 13-1 | PR: 20

20. Legend (Colo.)

Record: 13-3 | PR: 22

21. Horizon (Colo.)

Record: 13-3 | PR: 23

22. Eureka (Mo.)

Record: 13-3 | PR: 21

23. Winterset (Iowa)

Record: 37-4 | PR: 24

24. Twin Cedars (Iowa)

Record: 29-3 | PR: 25

25. Westmoore (Okla.)

Record: 25-5 | PR: 10

Dropped out: None.