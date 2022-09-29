LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nebraska’s Gretna High School won four more games to stay perfect and No. 1 for a sixth straight week in the NFCA Summer/Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll.

The (28-0) Dragons beat No. 13 Millard West, 2-0, last Thursday, then reeled off three more victories — including two more shutouts — to cap another perfect week. Gretna beat Papillion-LaVista, 6-1, on Saturday, and blanked both Elkhorn South (3-0 on Saturday) and Omaha South (12-0 on Tuesday). The Dragons play Papillion-LaVista South later today.

Columbine (18-0) and Buford (20-0) kept pace in the second and third positions, respectively, while Rock Bridge (27-1) strengthened its standing as the No. 4 team with Wednesday’s top-10 victory over Blue Springs South (24-2) under the lights at Mizzou Softball Stadium, its second win over the Jaguars in three matchups between the two Missouri powerhouses this season.

The Westfield School (19-0) stayed undefeated and broke into the rankings this week in the fifth spot, just ahead of fellow Georgia school Pope (20-1), while Marian (25-2) added five more victories to remain eighth. Piedmont (31-2) and Pocola (35-2) round out the top 10.

Colorado’s Valor Christian (13-4), which fell to No. 2 Columbine on Wednesday, is this week’s other poll newcomer at No. 16. Carl Albert and Westmoore dropped out.

State rankings submitted by the 2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the NFCA Summer/Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll – Sept. 29, 2022

1. Gretna (Neb.)

Record: 28-0 | PR: 1

2. Columbine (Colo.)

Record: 18-0 | PR: 3

3. Buford (Ga.)

Record: 20-0 | PR: 7

4. Rock Bridge (Mo.)

Record: 27-1 | PR: 5

5. Westfield School (Ga.)

Record: 19-0 | PR: NR

6. Pope (Ga.)

Record: 20-1 | PR: 5

7. Blue Springs South (Mo.)

Record: 24-2 | PR: 6

8. Marian (Neb.)

Record: 25-2 | PR: 8

9. Piedmont (Okla.)

Record: 31-2 | PR: 9

10. Pocola (Okla.)

Record: 35-2 | PR: 11

11. Washington (Okla.)

Record: 33-3 | PR: 7

12. Lassiter (Ga.)

Record: 16-3 | PR: 12

13. Millard North (Neb.)

Record: 21-5 | PR: 13

14. Washington (Mo.)

Record: 25-3 | PR: 10

15. Douglas County (Colo.)

Record: 16-2 | PR: 19

16. Valor Christian (Colo.)

Record: 13-4 | PR: NR

17. Helias Catholic (Mo.)

Record: 21-5 | PR: 17

18. Mount Vernon (Iowa)

Record: 36-4 | PR: 18

19. North Gwinnett (Ga.)

Record: 18-5 | PR: 15

20. Chatfield (Colo.)

Record: 14-5 | PR: 16

21. Winterset (Iowa)

Record: 37-4 | PR: 23

22. Twin Cedars (Iowa)

Record: 29-3 | PR: 24

23. Eureka (Mo.)

Record: 16-4 | PR: 22

24. Legend (Colo.)

Record: 16-4 | PR: 20

25. Horizon (Colo.)

Record: 15-4 | PR: 21

Dropped out: Carl Albert (Okla.) and Westmoore (Okla.).