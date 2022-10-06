LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nebraska’s Gretna High School won four more games to stay perfect and No. 1 for a seventh straight week in the NFCA Summer/Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll.



The (32-0) Dragons dodged a scare against North Platte on Saturday, winning just 3-2, after beating Papillion-LaVista South, 5-3, last Thursday. Earlier on Saturday, Gretna defeated Burke, 16-3, and its other win was a 12-1 rout of Lincoln on Wednesday. The Dragons are right back in action later today versus Omaha Westside.



A 2-0 loss by Columbine to then-No. 15 Douglas County (19-2) on Tuesday allowed both unbeaten Buford (22-0) and one-loss Rock Bridge (33-1) to leapfrog the (20-1) Rebels in this week’s ranking. Columbine won its other two contests, while the Wolves added two more victories and Rock Bridge racked up six wins in seven days.

Westfield School (21-0) stayed perfect and ahead of fellow Georgia school Pope (24-1), while Blue Springs South (26-2) and Marian (27-2) maintained their spots as well, with newcomer Lutheran (21-1) and Pocola (38-2) rounding out the top 10 teams.

A pair of Georgia schools — Tattnall Square Academy (22-4) and Creekview (17-3) — are the two other new teams in the poll this week, at No. 18 and 24, respectively.

State rankings submitted by the 2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the NFCA Summer/Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll – Oct. 6, 2022

1. Gretna (Neb.)

Record: 32-0 | PR: 1

2. Buford (Ga.)

Record: 22-0 | PR: 3

3. Rock Bridge (Mo.)

Record: 33-1 | PR: 4

4. Columbine (Colo.)

Record: 20-1 | PR: 2

5. Westfield School (Ga.)

Record: 21-0 | PR: 5

6. Pope (Ga.)

Record: 24-1 | PR: 6

7. Blue Springs South (Mo.)

Record: 26-2 | PR: 7

8. Marian (Neb.)

Record: 27-2 | PR: 8

9. Lutheran (Colo.)

Record: 21-1 | PR: NR

10. Pocola (Okla.)

Record: 38-2 | PR: 10

11. Washington (Okla.)

Record: 35-3 | PR: 11

12. Piedmont (Okla.)

Record: 33-3 | PR: 9

13. Washington (Mo.)

Record: 29-3 | PR: 14

14. Douglas County (Colo.)

Record: 19-2 | PR: 15

15. Valor Christian (Colo.)

Record: 16-4 | PR: 16

16. Mount Vernon (Iowa)

Record: 36-4 | PR: 18

17. North Gwinnett (Ga.)

Record: 23-5 | PR: 19

18. Tattnall Square Academy (Ga.)

Record: 22-4 | PR: NR

19. Millard North (Neb.)

Record: 23-6 | PR: 13

20. Helias Catholic (Mo.)

Record: 22-6 | PR: 17

21. Legend (Colo.)

Record: 18-4 | PR: 24

22. Winterset (Iowa)

Record: 37-4 | PR: 21

23. Twin Cedars (Iowa)

Record: 29-3 | PR: 22

24. Creekview (Ga.)

Record: 17-3 | PR: NR

25. Eureka (Mo.)

Record: 17-5 | PR: 23

Dropped out: Chatfield (Colo.), Horizon (Colo.) and Lassiter (Ga.).