LOUISVILLE, Ky. —Nebraska’s Gretna High School kept rolling this past week at the NFCA Kaiti Williams Memorial Leadoff Classic, winning four games there to stay unbeaten and firmly atop the NFCA Summer/Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll.

The (15-0) Dragons won five games in all since last Thursday’s ranking, including a 3-0 victory over then-No. 7 Millard North to claim the Leadoff Classic crown on Saturday. Gretna also scored triumphs over Skutt Catholic, Papillion-LaVista and Millard South at the inaugural two-day event hosted by Papillion-LaVista South at the Papillion Landing Softball Complex, and the Dragons opened their poll week with a 3-0 win over Norfolk last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Blue Springs South (12-0) rocketed all the way to No. 2 after scoring two top-10 victories and three triumphs overall in a whirlwind 24-hour period. The Jaguars won five games for the week, with an 8-6 eight-inning win over then-No. 3 Washington and a 8-6 victory over then-No. 6 Piedmont sandwiched around a 7-1 win over Mustang on a trip to Oklahoma for the Piedmont Festival that started at 5 a.m. Friday and ended with their return home at 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

Columbine (8-0) continued its winning ways to take advantage of losses above them in the rankings, and moved into the No. 3 spot. The Rebels beat Ponderosa and Grandview last week, and will put their perfect mark on the line later today against Golden in the Dave Sanders Memorial Tournament.

Five teams moved into the rankings this week: Oklahoma’s Westmoore (18-2) and Carl Albert (11-1) at Nos. 12 and 14, Colorado’s Chatfield (9-2) and Douglas County (10-1) at 17th and 20th, and Nebraska’s Elkhorn South (11-5) at No. 25.

State rankings submitted by the 2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the NFCA Summer/Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll – Sept. 8, 2022

1. Gretna (Neb.)

Record: 15-0 | PR: 1

2. Blue Springs South (Mo.)

Record: 12-0 | PR: 9

3. Columbine (Colo.)

Record: 8-0 | PR: 4

4. Pocola (Okla.)

Record: 21-1 | PR: 2

5. Marian (Neb.)

Record: 12-1 | PR: 5

6. Pope (Ga.)

Record: 14-1 | PR: 8

7. Rock Bridge (Mo.)

Record: 10-1 | PR: 10

8. Washington (Okla.)

Record: 20-2 | PR: 3

9. Piedmont (Okla.)

Record: 18-2 | PR: 6

10. Lassiter (Ga.)

Record: 12-2 | PR: 13

11. Millard North (Neb.)

Record: 15-3 | PR: 7

12. Westmoore (Okla.)

Record: 18-2 | PR: NR

13. Helias Catholic (Mo.)

Record: 11-2 | PR: 1

14. Carl Albert (Okla.)

Record: 11-1 | PR: NR

15. North Gwinnett (Ga.)

Record: 10-3 | PR: 15

16. Legend (Colo.)

Record: 10-2 | PR: 16

17. Chatfield (Colo.)

Record: 9-2 | PR: NR

18. Mount Vernon (Iowa)

Record: 36-4 | PR: 14

19. Washington (Mo.)

Record: 10-2 | PR: 19

20. Douglas County (Colo.)

Record: 10-1 | PR: NR

21. Horizon (Colo.)

Record: 9-2 | PR: 20

22. Eureka (Mo.)

Record: 7-1 | PR: 21

23. Winterset (Iowa)

Record: 37-4 | PR: 22

24. Twin Cedars (Iowa)

Record: 29-3 | PR: 23

25. Elkhorn South (Neb.)

Record: 11-5 | PR: NR

Dropped out: Fossil Ridge (Colo.), Iowa City Regina (Iowa), Lincoln East (Neb.), Tishomingo (Okla.) and Waukee Northwest (Iowa).