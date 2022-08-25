LOUISVILLE, Ky. —Nebraska’s Gretna is atop seven unbeaten teams in the first 10 of the initial NFCA Summer/Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll of the 2022 season.

The (6-0) Dragons, who soared past Omaha Westside, 12-2, on Tuesday, set an early tone for their season with a 2-1 eight-inning victory over No. 5 Marian in their season opener last Thursday. Gretna is slated to play Millard South later today.

The four unbeaten Oklahoma schools in the poll — No. 2 Pocola (16-0), No. 3 Washington (18-0), sixth-ranked Piedmont (15-0) and No. 7 North Rock Creek (10-0) — have already combined for 59 victories, while fourth-ranked Columbine (2-0) scored a shutout of No. 10 Fossil Ridge in its Colorado debut last week, and Georgia’s Lassiter (6-0), at No. 8, is also off to a strong start.

Mount Vernon (36-4), which recently wrapped up its first Iowa state title, sits at No. 9, while reigning Missouri Class 4 champion Washington starts at No. 15 and will get its season rolling this coming weekend.

State rankings submitted by the 2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the NFCA Summer/Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll – Aug. 25, 2022

1. Gretna (Neb.)

Record: 6-0

2. Pocola (Okla.)

Record: 16-0

3. Washington (Okla.)

Record: 18-0

4. Columbine (Colo.)

Record: 2-0

5. Marian (Neb.)

Record: 5-1

6. Piedmont (Okla.)

Record: 15-0

7. North Rock Creek (Okla.)

Record: 10-0

8. Lassiter (Ga.)

Record: 6-0

9. Mount Vernon (Iowa)

Record: 36-4

10. Fossil Ridge (Colo.)

Record: 2-1

11. Legend (Colo.)

Record: 3-1

12. Pope (Ga.)

Record: 9-1

13. Millard North (Neb.)

Record: 6-1

14. Tishomingo (Okla.)

Record: 9-1

15. Washington (Mo.)

Record: 0-0

16. Lincoln Southwest (Neb.)

Record: 3-1

17. Millard West (Neb.)

Record: 5-1

18. Eureka (Mo.)

Record: 0-0

19. Winterset (Iowa)

Record: 37-4

20. North Gwinnett (Ga.)

Record: 4-3

21. Twin Cedars (Iowa)

Record: 29-3

22. Horizon (Colo.)

Record: 1-1

23. Avada West (Colo.)

Record: 4-1

24. Waukee Northwest (Iowa)

Record: 35-7

25. Iowa City Regina (Iowa)

Record: 24-11