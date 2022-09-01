LOUISVILLE, Ky. —Nebraska’s Gretna allowed zero runs in four games this past week to remain unbeaten and firmly atop the NFCA Summer/Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll.

The (10-0) Dragons, who scored 19 runs in those four shutouts, have now outscored their opponents 68-23 this season. They are back in action later today at Norfolk.

Meanwhile, No. 5 Marian (7-1) is the other Nebraska school in an unchanged first six, picking up two more victories, to leave a 2-1, eight-inning loss to No. 1 Gretna in their season opener as the only blemish on the Crusaders’ record thus far. Oklahoma schools Pocola and Washington both improved to 20-0 to remain second and third, respectively, while Colorado’s Columbine (6-0) won four contests to stay perfect at No. 4, and Oklahoma’s Piedmont (17-1) stayed sixth with a 2-1 week.

Seventh-ranked Millard North (11-1) and No. 15 North Gwinnett (8-3) were the poll’s biggest gainers, climbing six and five places, respectively, from last week’s placement.

The poll’s four newcomers — Blue Springs South (7-0), Rock Bridge (4-1), Helias Catholic (6-1) and Lincoln East (9-2) — all ended up grouped together in spots 9-12, while multiple losses bounced out Arvada West, Lincoln Southwest, Millard West and North Rock Creek.

State rankings submitted by the 2022 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the NFCA Summer/Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality, strength of schedule, and active NFCA membership.

NFCA Fall High School Top 25 Coaches Poll – Sept. 1, 2022

1. Gretna (Neb.)

Record: 10-0 | PR: 1

2. Pocola (Okla.)

Record: 20-0 | PR: 2

3. Washington (Okla.)

Record: 20-0 | PR: 3

4. Columbine (Colo.)

Record: 6-0 | PR: 4

5. Marian (Neb.)

Record: 7-1 | PR: 5

6. Piedmont (Okla.)

Record: 17-1 | PR: 6

7. Millard North (Neb.)

Record: 11-1 | PR: 13

8. Pope (Ga.)

Record: 9-1 | PR: 12

9. Blue Springs South (Mo.)

Record: 7-0 | PR: NR

10. Rock Bridge (Mo.)

Record: 4-1 | PR: NR

11. Helias Catholic (Mo.)

Record: 6-1 | PR: NR

12. Lincoln East (Neb.)

Record: 9-2 | PR: NR

13. Lassiter (Ga.)

Record: 9-2 | PR: 8

14. Mount Vernon (Iowa)

Record: 36-4 | PR: 9

15. North Gwinnett (Ga.)

Record: 8-3 | PR: 20

16. Legend (Colo.)

Record: 8-2 | PR: 11

17. Tishomingo (Okla.)

Record: 14-2 | PR: 14

18. Fossil Ridge (Colo.)

Record: 4-3 | PR: 10

19. Washington (Mo.)

Record: 6-1 | PR: 15

20. Horizon (Colo.)

Record: 5-1 | PR: 22

21. Eureka (Mo.)

Record: 5-1 | PR: 18

22. Winterset (Iowa)

Record: 37-4 | PR: 19

23. Twin Cedars (Iowa)

Record: 29-3 | PR: 21

24. Waukee Northwest (Iowa)

Record: 35-7

25. Iowa City Regina (Iowa)

Record: 24-11

Dropped out: Arvada West (Colo.), Lincoln Southwest (Neb.), Millard West (Neb.) and North Rock Creek (Okla.).