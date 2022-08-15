NFCA to offer online recruiting session for parents, players and coaches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The college recruiting process can be confusing and intimidating.

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) wants to help answer your questions and ease your concerns. It will offer a live online session to provide parents, prospective student-athletes and coaches with the resources to have a better understanding of recruiting.

A panel (subject to change) of head coaches and experts from all collegiate levels will present “Recruiting Myths & Truths” at 8 p.m. ET on Aug 21 to cover a wide variety of topics, including:

· Understanding recruiting terminology

· Visits, phone calls, and camps

· What to expect from coaches

· Prospect responsibilities

· The role of the parent

· The transfer portal

· Defining scholarship models

· The role of social media

· The NCAA Eligibility Center & National Letter of Intent

· Name, Image, and Likeness

The lineup includes Kathryn Gleason (Northern Kentucky University ‑ NCAA Division I) Robert Iamurri (Florida SouthWestern State College ‑ NJCAA), Janae Shirley (East Texas Baptist University ‑ NCAA Division III), Craig Snider (Texas Tech University ‑ NCAA Division I), Jody Sykes (NCAA Division I Compliance – University of Oregon), Shane Drahota (NCAA Division II Compliance – Minnesota State University Mankato), Samantha Ekstrand (NFCA Legal Counsel) and Marie Curran-Headley (NCAA Division III Compliance – SUNY Cobleskill).

The cost is just $25 for individuals or $75 for groups of up to four. Everyone who registers will be emailed a recording of the live session, whether or not they were able to attend live.

Click HERE to register. You can submit specific questions you want to be answered on the form. For more information, email events@nfca.org or call 502-409-4600.