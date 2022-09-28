NFHS Network Quick Hit: Bishop Gorman's DeVon Rice takes it to the house

Las Vegas power Bishop Gorman has rebounded rather well after a tough Week 2 loss to top-ranked Mater Dei (Calif.), with the team now securely back inside the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports Super 25.

And rebounded might be putting it mildly, as the Gaels have pummeled teams as of late, a three-game run where they scored 178 points while allowing zero.

Six of those pints came from junior running back DeVon Rice, who showed off a video-game-level speed burst against Arbor View (Nev.) last week.

The NFHS Network was on the call for the 70-plus yard scamper and score.

