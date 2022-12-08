NFHS Network's Weekly Top 10

Football

By December 8, 2022 12:01 pm

USA TODAY High School Sports is heading back to the film room for another round of the NFHS Network’s Weekly Top 10 — the best moments from the network’s live and on-demand games from the past week.

Featured Teams this Week:

  1. Bryant High School – Arkansas
  2. Refugio High School Texas
  3. Marshall High School  – Texas
  4. Cactus High School – Arizona
  5. Napavine High School – Washington
  6. Saraland High School – Alabama
  7. Red Mountain High School  – Arizona
  8. Dutch Fork High School – South Carolina
  9. Boyle County – Kentucky
  10. Snowflake High School – Arizona

