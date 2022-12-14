NFHS Network's Weekly Top 10

Football

USA TODAY High School Sports is heading back to the film room for another round of the NFHS Network’s Weekly Top 10 — the best moments from the network’s live and on-demand games from the past week.

Featured Teams this Week:

  1. Many High School – Louisiana
  2. Mill Creek – Georgia
  3. North De Soto – Louisiana
  4. Saguaro High School – Arizona
  5. Aledo High School – Texas
  6. Highland Springs – Virginia
  7. Cactus High School – Arizona
  8. Ware County – Georgia
  9. Poth High School – Texas
  10. Grant Union High School – California

