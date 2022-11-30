USA TODAY High School Sports is heading back to the film room for another round of the NFHS Network’s Weekly Top 10 — the best moments from the network’s live and on-demand games from the past week.
Featured Teams this Week:
- Decatur High School – Texas
- Bainbridge High School – Georgia
- Mater Dei Catholic High School – California
- Oakland High School –Tennessee
- Basha High School – Arizona
- Theodore High School – Alabama
- Timpson High School – Texas
- Vandegrift High School – Texas
- Knoxville West High School – Tennessee
- Grayson High School – Georgia
Note: We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY HSS operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.