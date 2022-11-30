NFHS Network's Weekly Top 10

USA TODAY High School Sports is heading back to the film room for another round of the NFHS Network’s Weekly Top 10 — the best moments from the network’s live and on-demand games from the past week.

Featured Teams this Week:

(Alex Gould/The Republic)

  1. Decatur High School – Texas
  2. Bainbridge High School – Georgia
  3. Mater Dei Catholic High School – California
  4. Oakland High School –Tennessee
  5. Basha High School – Arizona
  6. Theodore High School – Alabama
  7. Timpson High School – Texas
  8. Vandegrift High School – Texas
  9. Knoxville West High School – Tennessee
  10. Grayson High School – Georgia

