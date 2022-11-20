No. 11 IMG Academy wraps season with victory over No. 2 St. Frances Academy

If there was one high school game important for college football fans to pay attention to over the weekend — and perhaps over the entire season — it was the clash between No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Md.) and No. 11 IMG Academy (Fla.).

In the showing of star power, IMG Academy took home the 27-16 win and closed its season with an 8-1 record.

Though IMG was ranked lower, calling this an upset wouldn’t exactly be right. Both schools are historically dominant and carried that into this year. Entering the game, SFA was 8-0 with wins against very good schools around the country, including East St. Louis (Ill.), DeSoto (Texas), Venice (Florida), Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.), and Kahuku (Hawaii). Meanwhile, IMG was 7-1 with four straight shutouts—a combined score of 254-0.

The teams and their fans desperately wanted a win, but college football fans could simply enjoy it as peak high school performance and also a glimpse at players who might don the jerseys of their favorite team in the future.

Ohio State commit Carnell Tate, a 6-foot-2 receiver for IMG, finished the game with two touchdowns:

Carnell Tate finished his tremendous high school career with 2 TDs Next Stop: Columbus

pic.twitter.com/ZwtKJWuLPg — The Victory Bell (@VictoryBellOSU) November 19, 2022

Sophomore Winston Watkins Jr. decommitted from Texas A&M the morning of the game and gave college programs an argument for why they should be the next school to offer him. The 5-foot-10 receiver, ranked No. 13 on the 247Sports composite, scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

2025 • 5 ⭐️ • @winstonwatkins_ Watkins with the late 4Q touchdown. 🚨 Watkins recently de-committed from Texas A&M and has reopened his commitment 🚨 Full Game Highlights ⤵️

📺 https://t.co/25dVqvW50N 📲 https://t.co/owAGDxJ2wX pic.twitter.com/aiDZ1tAkWT — SPOTLIGHT 39 (@Spotlight39_Pod) November 19, 2022

It was his tenth touchdown of the season, according to ScorebookLive.

One of the game’s most important plays came in the second quarter. Jordan Johnson-Rubell broke the game open with an interception near the five-yard line that he returned for a touchdown, giving the Ascenders cushion for the second half.

2024 • 4 ⭐️ • @jjrubell Un-Committed Jordan with the game changing pick 6! Watch his break on the ball 😳 Full Game Highlights ⤵️

📺 https://t.co/25dVqvW50N 📲 https://t.co/owAGDxJ2wX pic.twitter.com/RgtCx7XjXj — SPOTLIGHT 39 (@Spotlight39_Pod) November 19, 2022

Johnson-Rubell, ranked as a four-star safety and the No. 86 player on the composite, has 26 offers, per 247Sports.

The Athletic posted an intriguing recruitment article in March, headlined by Johnson-Rubell but more broadly about IMG’s college recruitment in general. While he plays in Florida, he could be considered a Texas high school prospect as well.

That’s meaningless to IMG fans, but for college fans paying attention to these games, it adds a different level of possibility for these players.

There were plenty of top-tiered recruits to pay attention to during this game. In the end, IMG’s stars got the upper hand on those from St. Frances Academy.

More Stories

California School for the Deaf-Riverside wins 8-man football championship

Social Buzz of the Week: Top high school football highlights from around the gridiron

High School Football Playoffs Calendar: How to live stream upcoming games