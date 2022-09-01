North Carolina and South Carolina both get 4-star commitments

The college football season is about to begin in earnest this coming weekend, but recruiting the next round of talent is a year-round slog. On Monday, two regional schools both scored commitments from four-star defensive recruits in the class of 2023.

First, North Carolina got a commitment from Varina (Va.) linebacker Kaveion Keys. He is the 25th-ranked linebacker in this class and the fifth-best overall player in the state of Virginia. Keys (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) had 16 offers in total, including ECU, Auburn and Penn State.

Keys can also play wide receiver and scored two touchdowns last week.

According to Tar Heels Wire, UNC may need to continue recruiting Keys to keep him in the fold.

North Carolina was also trying to land Charles Herbert Flowers (Md.) EDGE Desmond Umeozulu. However, South Carolina scored a commitment from him.

Umeozulu (6-foot-6, 239 pounds) had 36 offers, including Boston College, Ohio State and UNC, and is ranked No. 21 at his position and No. 4 in Maryland.

South Carolina is now No. 15 in 247Sports’ 2023 recruiting class rankings. Meanwhile, North Carolina is only a few spots lower at No. 20.

