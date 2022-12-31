North Carolina gets commitment from nation's top-ranked point guard

On Wednesday, North Carolina got a commitment from Link Year Prep (N.J.) five-star Junior Elliot Cadeau (6-foot-2, 165 pounds).

He is ranked No. 1 at point guard and No. 10 overall in the class of 2024.

The moment he made it official 🙌 Elliot Cadeau, the No. 1 PG in the Class of 2024, commits to North Carolina 🏀 pic.twitter.com/OHUvxbBQZR — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 29, 2022

Cadeau had 17 other offers to choose from with Syracuse, Kansas, Louisville, Texas and Texas Tech also among his finalists.

Asked about his decision, Cadeau credited North Carolina’s winning history and announced that he’ll be starting as a Freshman, per 247 Sports.

“I chose North Carolina because they’re a winning program and I would be surrounded by elite players when I get there… I’ll be contributing my freshman year as a starter on the team, I’ll be playing for a really good coach and a winning program. The coaching staff is a family and when I was there for a visit I knew I really wanted to be a part of that family.”

Cadeau’s game comes equipped with all the traditional attributes you’d want in a point guard – including agility, ball handling, facilitate-first instincts and an ability to score off the dribble. It also has some unique features rarely seen in hoopers his age – or any age for that matter – including a ridiculous 45-inch vertical leap and a knack for aggressive outlet passes.

#ThePitchAhead No one in the country better at starting transition break than @ElliotCadeau. pic.twitter.com/64pIyOh7HC — Drew Molitoris (@DrewMolitoris) December 29, 2022

Cadeau is a product of Sweden, where he filled out the stat sheet last year in the under-18 Euro Championship and helped lead his team to a Gold medal. During the tournament (six games) he averaged 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.2 steals per game. His shooting numbers were solid all around. He hit 52.5% of his attempts from the floor, 40.9% from three and 76.1% from the free throw line. Cadeau was named MVP for his efforts after the championship game.

Cadeau is now 18 years old, which makes him eligible to reclassify into 2023 and skip his Senior year if he completes the necessary credits. On that question, he told On3 it will be a last-minute decision but he’s staying in the class of 2024 for now.

