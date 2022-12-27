Nyckoles Harbor shares his 2022 End of the Season highlights

The No. 1 Athlete in the recruiting class of 2023 is Nyckoles Harbor from Archbishop Carroll (DC). He’s also the top-ranked overall prospect among those who have not yet committed to a college program.

A few days ago, Harbor shared his 2022 season highlight reel on Hudl:

A legitimte five-star athlete, Harbor (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) is a unique weapon who can fill up a stat sheet and make splash plays in all three phases. Putting in snaps on the edge, at wide receiver and kick returner, he finished the year with five touchdown catches, 23 pancake blocks, 44 return yards, 16.5 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks.

As for what comes next, it sounds like a decision may be coming soon. Harbor has told On3 that he’s close to a decision.

He has offers from 46 different schools. The top contenders to get him include South Carolina, Michigan, Maryland, LSU, Miami and USC. Both Rivals and 247 Sports are predicting he’ll go to South Carolina, while on3’s model is projecting it’ll be Michigan.

