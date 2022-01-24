Five-star football recruit Nyckoles Harbor posts ridiculous 200m time

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the best high school football prospects in the class of 2023. The highly-touted five-star Washington D.C. Archbishop Carroll standout has scholarship offers from blue blood programs across the nation and essentially has his pick of schools to continue his football career.

The gridiron isn’t the only place Harbor thrives, though. In fact, it can be argued that he is even more dominant on the track.

Harbor participated in the Texas Tech Under Armour High School Classic over the weekend and posted a ridiculous time of 20.79 seconds in the 200m sprint. Harbor’s time ranks fourth all-time at the high school level, according to FloTrack.

HS No. 4 all time 20.79 200m by 6'5" 225lb 5-star junior defensive end recruit Nyckoles Harbor! 🤯

📺: https://t.co/HDcfmOlxKT pic.twitter.com/8DBjjsOafQ — FloTrack (@FloTrack) January 23, 2022

Football is likely Harbor’s future, but his prowess on the track makes it reasonable to think he could make a nice living for himself as a track star if he ever chooses to hang up his pads.

Harbor is the No. 29 recruit and No. 3 athlete in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Maryland, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon and Penn State are thought to currently be the top contenders to land him.