Ohio high school homecoming game gets special attention for smart helmet tech

Football remains the most popular sport in the country—but, as ubiquitous and untouchable as it seems, there is one long-term threat to football that isn’t going away anytime soon: Head injuries.

That’s why reducing head injuries and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) has become such a point of emphasis at every level of the game, especially for younger athletes whose brains are still developing and more vulnerable.

And one Ohio high school received some special attention at their homecoming game this past weekend for such a mission: the team’s embrace of a special kind of helmet with sensors intended to collect data to help prevent concussions.

Centerville was the subject of a CNBC broadcast by alumna Courtney Regan, a 2001 graduate. She was on hand to report on the school’s use of the Riddell InSite helmets they’ve been wearing for the last five years.

David Jablonski at the Dayton Daily News has the details:

“Centerville purchased the helmets five years ago with help from Bill’s Donuts in Centerville. It cost $12,000 to purchase 120 helmets, which collect and analyze data from on-field head impacts. The coaches and trainers can then monitor the data and help the players improve their technique to help avoid impacts.”

Here’s a look at how the smart helmet technology works

Centerville defeated Northmont (Ohio) 37-6, moving to 5-0 on the season.

