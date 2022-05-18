Ohio administrators shoot down NIL proposal

The Ohio High School Athletic Association voted not to pass a proposal that would have allowed student-athletes to benefit from NIL on Tuesday.

538 schools voted not to pass the proposal, with 813 of 817 schools in the OHSAA submitting a ballot on the subject.

“Every year, the referendum voting process shows that our member schools have a voice in this democratic process,” OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said, per release. “Our office was very pleased with the discussion and insights our schools expressed this spring as we met with them about each of the 14 proposals. If NIL is going to enter the Ohio interscholastic landscape, we want the schools to be the ones to make that determination.”

Ohio student-athletes are currently not allowed to sign endorsement deals without compromising their eligibility. Had the proposal passed, there would have been restrictions on NIL deals. Student-athletes would not have been able to use their school’s name, logo, or any other trade marks associated with the school. They also would not have been able to promote casinos, gambling, drugs, alcohol or tobacco.

The proposal did not include potential penalties for any NIL violations. However, it is likely that punishments would have included forfeiture of games and possible postseason bans.

Ohio would have joined Alaska, California, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York and Utah as the 10th state to allow NIL for high school athletes if the proposal passed.