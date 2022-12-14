Ohio State flips 4-star QB Lincoln Kienholz from Washington

Ohio State lost its quarterback for the 2023 recruiting cycle a few weeks ago when Brock Glenn decommitted and flipped to Florida State. Today, they found their replacement by flipping a QB of their own.

T.F. Riggs (S.D.) four-star QB Lincoln Kienholz announced on Twitter this morning that he’s changed his commitment from Washington to Ohio State.

After long talks and consideration, I and very blessed with this opportunity. Thank you to @CoreyDennis_ and the staff and also everyone that’s been along on this ride. I’m excited to announce I am committing to @OhioStateFB🌰. #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/OpO2ghcYIw — Lincoln Kienholz (@LincolnKienholz) December 14, 2022

Keinholz (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) is ranked No. 13 among quarterbacks in his class. One of the nation’s top dual-threat QBs, Keinholz racked up 3,422 passing yards and 46 touchdowns as a Senior. He added another 1,436 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground. Here’s the highlight reel.

Keinholz may feel he has a better chance to break through at Ohio State, where current starter C.J. Stroud is expected to declare for the draft after the college football playoffs. Meanwhile, Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. recently announced he’s staying for another year at Washington.

The Buckeyes now have 20 commitments in their 2023 class, which ranks fifth in the country. The Huskies’ recruiting class has dropped to No. 29.

