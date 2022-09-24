Oklahoma high school calls upon two girls to help avoid forfeit

Wewoka (Okla.) High School, located about 70 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, is a quintessential small-town school. With less than 200 students total, per MaxPreps, simply getting enough players suited up can be as big a challenge as actually playing the game, similar to what many other schools around the country face. After having to forfeit on Sept. 9 due to a lack of players, the team was facing the same proposition on Friday.

In order to help the Tigers have enough players in uniform, two girls at the school volunteered to step up and play in the game. Wewoka fell 47-14, but they got to get on the field in an evening it otherwise would not have been able to.

Due to different reasons, our football team was not going to be able to play tonight due to lack of players. These two senior girls stepped up and played for us so we did not have to forfeit. This is what makes Wewoka special! Thank you Natalie Davis (9) and Callie Ramsey (5)! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/Jiy5ZTx43s — Wewoka Tigers (@WewokaTigersTV) September 24, 2022

The school tweeted out two videos of Davis playing.

She had a punt that appeared to be about 45 yards, and recorded a tackle on a kickoff.

Here is Natalie Davis kicking off AND getting the tackle on the play! #OKPreps #SCTop10 🐅🏈 pic.twitter.com/zQ4rYh3Toa — Wewoka Tigers (@WewokaTigersTV) September 24, 2022

With so much emphasis put on rankings, recruiting and college prospects, it can be tough to remember that the majority of high schoolers who play football simply do so for the love of the game. Even though Wewoka lost, it’s yet another example of people coming together to have a good time and put on a show for their school.

