Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins rushes for 337 yards, 4 TDs in title win

In a record-setting championship game that featured 107 total points, Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins shined brightest.

The four-star linebacker/running back recorded 378 total yards, four touchdowns, and had an interception to lead Raleigh (Miss.) High School to a 55-52 win over Noxubee County (Macon, Miss.) on Friday.

In the Lions offense’s first play from scrimmage, Perkins rushed the ball up the middle for a 74-yard touchdown and then kicked the PAT, according to ScorebookLive. With the official tally unreleased, ScorebookLive recorded 331 rushing yards on 32 carries for Perkins, while 0n3’s Sam Spiegelman reported he had 337 rushing yards and four two-point conversions.

The difference between 337 and 331 is rather small, proportionally, but in a three-point victory, every single yard counted. Perkins tallied up all that he could.

32 carries, 337 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs, four 2-point conversions and an INT for Suntarine Perkins The On300 LB is the games MVP https://t.co/e0njh0tC1d pic.twitter.com/UyqVBXnmZj — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) December 2, 2022

Raleigh finished its season 14-1 and won its first state championship. The Lions scored at least 40 points in 11 games and allowed more than 30 in only two contests.

The team hasn’t updated its stats page on MaxPreps, but through the first 14 games of the season, the site has recorded Perkins as rushing for 1,744 yards and 28 touchdowns. With his monstrous championship performance, he easily surpassed the 2,000-yard mark and eclipsed 30 touchdowns on the ground.

Coming into the title game, Perkins had recorded 86 tackles, 5.0 sacks, three interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

The 247Sports Composite has Perkins ranked as the third-best linebacker in the class of 2023 and the No. 58 player overall in the class.