Paetow high school coach steps down over police investigation

The Paetow (Texas) high school football team is undergoing coaching staff changes.

According to a report by Briana Conner at ABC13, head coach Lonnie Teagle is stepping down from his position amid a police investigation. Details of the investigation are unknown at this time. Teagle was in his first year as the team’s head coach. In addition, offensive coordinator Trey Payne is also moving on.

In a statement, Katy ISD said safety is their top priority.

“The safety of Katy ISD students and staff is the District’s top priority. Whenever the District is made aware of an allegation, the accused is immediately removed from their District assignment(s), while District personnel work swiftly with law enforcement and other agencies to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.”

In another statement to parents, the District said that David Hicks is taking over Teagle’s position. He had previously served as associate head coach. Assistant coach Matt Rhodes will be the new offensive coordinator, and Joe Sheffy will also join the staff as an offensive assistant.

Paetow lost 54-0 to Super 25 power Katy (Texas) last week, giving the Panthers a 3-3 record heading into tonight’s road game against Cinco Ranch (Texas).

