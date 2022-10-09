Penn. RB Ethen Knox breaks high school record set by Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry’s high school game log is a thing of legend. He rushed for more than 12,000 yards and 150 touchdowns in his four years of play, establishing records that seem unbeatable.

But on occasion, a running back will come along and bring one down. Last season, it was Kayleb Wagner of Baker High School, who broke the Florida single-game rushing record previously held by Henry. On Friday, another record was beaten.

Ethen Knox, a junior running back at Oil City (Pa.) High School, rushed for 403 yards this weekend in the 38-21 win. It’s the fifth time this season he has crossed the 400-yard plateau, breaking the record of four in one year that was previously held by Henry, according to MaxPreps.

It took only seven games for Knox to break the record. Like Henry, his stat line looks quite literally unbelievable. Take a look at his rushing figures, per MaxPreps:

Game 1: 304 yards, 4 touchdowns Game 2: 402 yards, 7 touchdowns Game 3: 445 yards, 5 touchdowns Game 4: 424 yards, 5 touchdowns Game 5: 432 yards, 3 touchdowns Game 6: 97 yards Game 7: 403 yards, five touchdowns

Altogether, that comes out to 2,507 yards and 29 touchdowns in just seven games played. His stretch from the second through fifth games of the season was the first time ever that a player rushed for 400 yards in four games in a row, according to MaxPreps.

With three games left on the regular season schedule, Knox likely won’t come near Henry’s senior season marks of 4,261 yards and 55 touchdowns, but a deep playoff run could allow him to make a push. Oil City is currently 5-2 on the season.

Regardless, being in Henry’s company is an accomplishment of its own. Knox is putting together one of the best seasons in running back history.

