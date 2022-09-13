Police investigating incident of high school football fan shoving a referee in Arkansas

Few things in sports are worse than overzealous fans getting involved with the referees and ruining it for everyone.

According to KY3, police are investigating an incident that took place between an older fan and a referee at a high school football game between East Poinsett County and Walnut Ridge this past weekend in Lepanto, Arkansas.

Apparently, after a referee warned the crowd to quiet down, one fan got angry enough to storm the field and actually shove the referee just before halftime. A local reporter captured a video of the fan being restrained after the incident:

Things got a little more than chippy here in EPC. Older gentleman was headed for the referee before he was stopped. pic.twitter.com/dHFlFKSklf — Hayden Savage (@haydens_kait) September 10, 2022

The fan was asked to leave and no injuries were reported.

