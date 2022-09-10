Poor air quality causes cancelation of high school football games in Idaho

Wildfires have created havoc in California and into the country’s Northwest regions, including Idaho, where the Four Corners Fire has burned over 13,700 acres as of Friday.

And the effects of that blaze have reached high school sports.

Although the fire is over 60% contained, winds have carried the heavy smoke into several areas where high school sports are being played, creating an unhealthy air quality that can pose serious health risks.

Two of the school districts, West Ada and Boise, had an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 165, which is above what officials consider safe—150 to 200 is the range — and is at a level where the health risks can only escalate.

Because of the concerning levels, athletic events that couldn’t take place indoors have been canceled, including much of the football games scheduled for Week 3.

There have been no updates as to when games will be rescheduled, according to KTVB.

