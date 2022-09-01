Posen & Joliet Catholic record top High School GPAs; 1,793 earn 2021-22 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete honors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Posen High School (Mich.) and Joliet Catholic Academy (Ill.) posted the No.1 GPAs amongst the unweighted and weighted high school categories, respectively, as the NFCA revealed its Easton Top 10 GPAs for high school programs. Additionally, 1,793 prep student-athletes captured Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete honors for the 2021-22 academic year.

Under the guidance of Wayne Karsten, Posen recorded a 3.996 GPA with nine Vikings taking home All-America Scholar-Athlete recognition. Joliet Catholic, which is headed by Tina Kinsella, registered a 4.334 GPA and 14 Angels earned All-America Scholar-Athlete accolades.

The rankings and honors recognize the academic prowess of softball teams across the Association’s high school membership. 1,064 student-athletes, who earned a 3.5 GPA or higher, were awarded in weighted and 729 more in unweighted.

Top-10 Teams

High School (Unweighted)

1. Posen HS (Mich.) – 3.996; 2. Belgreen HS (Ala.) – 3.954; 3. North Davidson HS (N.C.) – 3.888; 4. Rock Creek HS (Kan.) – 3.872; 5. LeRoy HS (Ill.) – 3.870; 6. West Monroe HS (La.) – 3.863; 7. Louisa County HS (Va.) – 3.855; 8. Elysian Fields HS (Texas) – 3.841; 9. Rochester Adams HS (Mich.) – 3.807; 10. Polk County HS (Neb.) – 3.801.

High School (Weighted)

1. Joliet Catholic (Ill.) – 4.334; 2. River Hill HS (Md.) – 4.300; 3. Cypress Woods HS (Texas) – 4.286; 4. St. Albans HS (W.Va.) – 4.240; 5. Bakersfield Christian (Calif.) – 4.170; 6. West Henderson HS (N.C.) – 4.121; 7. H.L. Richards HS (Ill.) – 4.102; 8. South Stanly HS (N.C) – 4.0947; 9. Windham HS (N.H.) – 4.088; 10. Apex Friendship HS (N.C.) – 4.034.

The NFCA (National Fastpitch Coaches Association) is the professional organization for fastpitch softball coaches. Known for its highly-regarded high Easton/NFCA Top-10 Team GPA and All-America Scholar-Athlete awards, the NFCA also educates and supports softball coaches on a variety of different levels: from podcasts to legal counsel, to in-person events and National Convention.

