West Virginia QB commit Raheim Jeter shot in road rage incident

Spartansburg (S.C.) junior quarterback and West Virginia commit Raheim Jeter was shot in a road rage incident on Friday.

Jeter’s mother posted on Facebook that her son was shot in the leg and will undergo surgery “soon.” Jeter confirmed with Chris Anderson of 247Sports that is he okay and recovering from his injuries.

“Gm Gm !!,” Jeter’s mother wrote on Facebook. “Some may know, some may not my son Raheim Jeter was involved in a road rage incident on Friday 2/18/2022. He was shot in his left leg and will be having surgery soon, I’m asking that everybody keep us in your prayers.

“I can’t say much about the incident because I don’t know everything, but I will say my God is awesome! Thanks to everyone who reached out and continue to pray for him.”

According to Anderson, who is the publisher of EerSports.com, EerSports checked police records in Jeter’s town and discovered an incident matching the time and description of the road rage incident. The Spartansburg Police Department could not be reached for comment by EerSports.

“EerSports checked records in and around Spartanburg and came across an incident that matched the timing and description of what Hughes reported,” Anderson wrote. “On Friday afternoon around 1:15 pm ET, a juvenile was shot near Home Street in Spartanburg, South Carolina. No other details have yet been made available. EerSports has a request out to the Spartanburg Police Department for more information, but no one was available on Sunday afternoon in the public information office.”

Jeter committed to West Virginia on Dec. 20, 2021, over offers from Auburn, Charlotte, Georgia, Kentucky, Memphis, Missouri, Temple and Virginia Tech. He is the No. 30 quarterback in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports.

