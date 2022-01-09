4-star RB Rayshon Luke commits to Arizona, wins All-American Bowl MVP

The University of Arizona is getting a football boost.

The last two years have not been kind to the Wildcats, but Saturday shined a light on a more positive future for the program. Rayshon Luke, a four-star running back out of St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), committed to Arizona during halftime of the All-American Bowl and then finished his day by being crowned MVP of the all-star game.

Luke had a 22-yard receiving touchdown and then put on a burst to go for 64 yards on a rushing score. The 5-foot-8, 175-pound running back helped the West team take home the 33-14 victory.

Throwback to Rayshon Luke and he gets in for the 22 yard TD! West up 14-0 #AllAmericanBowl pic.twitter.com/5zrgiBhssJ — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) January 8, 2022

Arizona commit Rayshon Luke is FAST!! 64 yards to the house!! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yzVBrjQ3VY — ✯✯✯✯✯🥋 (@FTB_Vids_YT) January 8, 2022

Luke is ranked as the No. 20 running back and No. 24 player in California in the 247Sports Composite for the 2022 class. He finished the season with 944 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on just 76 carries.

This offseason has been quite a turn of events for the Arizona recruiting class. The Wildcats also nabbed Tetairoa McMillan, a four-star pass catcher ranked in the top 50 overall and top 5 in California, a huge coup for the school.

McMillan, Luke and three other four-star commits could mark a turning point for the Wildcats program. McMillan is the top-ranked Arizona recruit of all-time, but these signings mean more to the school than just that. Over the five classes from 2017-21, the Wildcats recruited just two players ranked as top-400 players. This year, they have five.

With a record of 1-16 over the last two seasons, Arizona needed a win. Seeing Luke commit and then get crowned MVP is among the biggest victories head coach Jedd Fisch has had in his year at the helm.

