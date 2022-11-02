Football Rewind: Texas HS team saves undefeated season with clutch blocked punt, touchdown

For a moment there, it looked like Frisco Reedy (Texas) was going to suffer their first defeat of the 2022 season on the road against Heritage (Texas). Trailing by five points with only 40 seconds left to play, the Lions needed somebody to make a play.

Strong safety Josef Fuksa answered the call by blocking this punt, recovering the ball and scoring the go-ahead touchdown as time expired, completing a nine-point come from behind win in the fourth quarter.

Frisco Reedy’s record improved to 10-0, closing out their regular season on a high note.

