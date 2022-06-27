Report: A Miami commit may have accepted $9.5M NIL deal - and left more on the table

Four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada committed to Miami on Sunday, but as the U does as well as anywhere else, there’s controversy and potential misinformation surrounding the reported NIL signing.

The Pittsburg (Calif.) High School quarterback is a very nice get for the Hurricanes, who pick up the services of a four-star QB who is ranked No. 45 on the 247Sports Composite and No. 22 on 247Sports’ ranking.

But that’s only a small piece of the news. There are reports that Rashada inked an NIL deal of $9.5 million — and that it wasn’t even his highest offer. On3 reported that multiple sources told the outlet Rashada accepted the massive NIL deal from Miami booster John Ruiz, founder and CEO of medicaid and medicare recovery specialist MSP Recovery.

One source to On3, NIL lawyer Michael Caspino of Forward Counsel, said that Rashada declined an offer worth millions more in his commitment to Miami. The other offer, according to On3, was an $11 million deal that Rashada would have received if he had chosen Florida.

Those are both enormous sums of money — if the report is true. Ruiz took to Twitter to say that the report was “inaccurate as it relates to Jaden Rashada” and that Ruiz has never spoken to Caspino about Rashada. The tweet reads:

The report by https://t.co/QAEr6VfrG1 is inaccurate as it relates to Jaden Rashada.I have never spoken to Mr. Caspino about Jaden Rashada. Mr. Caspino and I spoke about an unrelated player months ago and had a very professional and pleasant conversation. I respect him. — John H. Ruiz, Attorney at Law (@JohnHRuiz) June 27, 2022

“The report by http://on3.com is inaccurate as it relates to Jaden Rashada. I have never spoken to Mr. Caspino about Jaden Rashada. Mr. Caspino and I spoke about an unrelated player months ago and had a very professional and pleasant conversation. I respect him.” – @JohnHRuiz

The largest NIL deal is believed to be the $8 million deal to quarterback commitment Nico Iamaleava, which was brokered by Caspino, according to On3.

If the report is accurate, it would easily break that mark.

However, Ruiz’s rejection of the report brings questions about its accuracy.

When there are conflicting reports, it can be a good litmus test to wonder which side has reason to spread or withhold information, what the motives of the sources may be to pass it along, and why Ruiz is rejecting it. Is the report simply untrue altogether? Is one side telling the truth? Or are both sides giving pieces of the equation but not the whole thing?

It’s another interesting case of media literacy, and with two public, prominent sources, it’s something to keep an eye on.

Another Rashada NIL deal

In December, Rashada signed an endorsement deal with the Athletes in Recruitment app, according to ESPN. It was believed to be the first high school football player endorsement deal since the NIL rule change.

Related QB Jaden Rashada believed to be 1st HS football player to sign endorsement deal