Watch Rob Gronkowski break the news to USA TODAY Girls Athlete of the Year, Claire Curzan

There are morning shows. And there are morning shows with Rob Gronkowski.

Claire Curzan, the Olympic silver medalist swimmer and future Stanford Cardinal, got to experience the latter version on “CBS Mornings” when the former NFL tight end informed her that she had been named the USA TODAY Girls Athlete of the Year.

It’s a fitting finale to the talented swimmer’s high school career, a record-setting journey from Cardinal Gibbons High School (Raleigh, N.C.) that now turns to the next chapter at the NCAA level and beyond.

But first, an interlude with Gronk!

Gronkowski will host the 2022 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards alongside fellow Super Bowl-winning tight end, Vernon Davis.

The nationwide event will kick off with 24 in-person local shows that lead up to the national show featuring athletes from all 50 states.

From USA TODAY High School Sports Awards:

Stellar athletes in 29 national sports will be highlighted, resulting in Player of the Year announcements within each sport, while premier awards include Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rising Star, Courage Award, Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Play of the Year and Boys and Girls Athlete of the Year. Selected athletes are encouraged to register for the event to provide important show information and receive updates. The national broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET via the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards website, YouTube and the USA TODAY channel available on most smart televisions and devices.