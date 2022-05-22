Football & track star: 4-star CB Rodrick Pleasant breaks California 100-meter record

As the debate of multi-sport athletes vs. specialization rages on, a California football and track star has added a tally to the argument for spreading yourself out.

Rodrick Pleasant, a four-star cornerback at Junipero Serra (Gardena, Calif.), proved that his dominance on the football field extends to the track. Pleasant set the California wind-legal record in the 100-meter dash at the Southern Section Masters Meet on Saturday.

His time of 10.14 seconds at the Southern Section Masters Meet broke the record of 10.25, which was set 37 years ago, according to the Los Angeles Times. For a race to be wind-legal, the tailwind cannot exceed than 2.0 meters per second.

MaxPreps posted a video of the race:

4-star CB Rodrick Pleasant ran the fastest wind legal 100 meters in state history. 10.14. SHEESH! 💨 @RodrickP16 pic.twitter.com/Ooo01tojNg — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) May 21, 2022

That blistering acceleration and speed helps Pleasant on the football field, where he is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 9 cornerback and No. 71 player in the Class of 2023, and is on the recruiting site’s Composite Rankings as the 19th-best CB and 165-best player. Both 247 and its composite have him as a four-star player.

Pleasant has 25 football offers, according to 247. He cut the list in half in February when he announced his “top 13,” and his first official visit will be to Boston College in June, according to ON3. Other schools of interest include USC, Georgia and Oregon.

As he continues narrowing down his college choices, the athlete with finish up his junior year and continue to compete. Pleasant will take part in the state championships next weekend, according to the Times.