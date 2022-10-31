School buses carrying Ohio HS football team crash on way to game

At least eight people have been hospitalized after three school buses crashed carrying an Ohio high school football team to its game on Friday night, according to FOX 19 and other local outlets.

Colerain High School (Cincinnati, Ohio) football was traveling approximately 20 miles to its playoff game against Mason (Ohio) High School when the crash occurred on Interstate 75. Local outlets said that the bus in front stopped “abruptly” in traffic, which led to a crash from the buses behind. A pickup truck also hit a bus, according to FOX 19.

One of the buses was carrying students, according to UPI. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to FOX 19 that eight people were hospitalized, and a spokesperson for Northwest Local Schools told the outlet that a ninth person had been hospitalized as well.

The Northwest Local Schools spokesperson said there were eight students and one coach who went to the hospital.

None of the injuries are believed to be serious, as the spokesperson called the hospitalizations precautionary, per FOX 19.

The game was delayed by about an hour but was not postponed. Colerain fell to Mason 14-7 and finishes its season with a record of 4-7.

Mason, with a 9-2 record, will take on Springboro (Ohio) High School on Nov. 4.