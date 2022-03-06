Five-star PG Skyy Clark decommits from Kentucky

Skyy Clark’s name has long been near the top of the 2022 class rankings, and he has been a target for powerhouses since high school began. He was the first in his class to commit to Kentucky back in October 2020 and signed a national letter of intent last November, making it clear that he would be a key for a future Wildcats March Madness pursuit.

That is no longer the case. On Sunday, Clark announced his decommitment, stating that he asked for a release from the program so he could reopen his recruitment.

In the statement, Clark wrote he will use the “next few weeks to regroup with my family to figure out what is the best move going forward.”

The five-star Montverde (Fla.) point guard, rated on the 247Sports Composite as the No. 27 player and fifth-best at his position, is one of only three of the top-50 players who is uncommitted.

Clark has switched high schools a couple times during his career. He played his first two seasons at Heritage Christian (Northridge, Calif.), where he asserted himself as a star in his sophomore year with averages of 25.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game. He then enrolled at Brentwood Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) before transferring to neighboring Ensworth High School before the school year began. He was unstoppable as a junior, increasing his averages to 28 points, seven assists and six rebounds and being one of five underclassmen named to the SI All-American Team. For his senior year, Clark transferred to Montverde.

After being seemingly set on Kentucky, he’s taking time to re-evaluate his options.

Despite losing Clark, Kentucky still has No. 7-ranked Chris Livingston and No. 8-ranked Carson Wallace in its class of 2022. Additionally, Shaedon Sharpe is enrolled and has yet to announce whether he’ll go straight to the NBA draft, for which he is eligible.