Football playoffs had the social media world buzzing on Friday night, with a few plays catching our eye during the wild rush.

Silsbee (Texas) had a Double Feature of fourth-down heroics, including a Drelon Miller touchdown grab that was easily one of the most pressure-filled catches of the season. And up in Pennsylvania, Bishop McDevitt’s Stone Saunders connected with Rico Scott for a 30-yard touchdown as the Crusaders blanked Crestwood to set up a second-straight PIAA Class 4A State championship game appearance.

But the top highlight came from the hardwood, a “Well, hello! My name is AJ Dybantsa!” moment from the St. Sebastian’s (Mass.) forward. Not a bad start to the 6-7 freshman’s high school career — and no wonder he’s near the top of the class of 2026 recruits.

To the tape!

To have a social media highlight possibly featured in our weekly rundown, make sure to DM the videos to USA TODAY High School Sports on Instagram or Twitter.