Social Buzz of The Week: Week 2 Highlights

Another trio of social media highlights featuring all the shakes, jukes and jolts?

Here’s the social buzz that caught the USA TODAY High School Sports staff’s eye heading into a new week of action…

Homestead’s (Fla.) Richard Dandridge leads it off with an ankle-breaking display of agility complemented by impressive speed.

Chris Johnson Jr.’s clip? We had to check the controls to ensure it wasn’t stuck in fast-forward mode. (No surprise, the Dillard (Fla.) standout took gold at Florida’s 3A track meet in the 100- and 200-meter dash.)

And finally, we have Texas commit Cedric Baxter (Edgewater High School), who hit the brakes and seemingly made all 11 defenders miss at one point during his epic scamper to the end zone. And he sticks the landing, too!

