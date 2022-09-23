Social Buzz of the Week: Incredible moments from the Matt Leinart Flag Football League

When the talent is this good, we’re willing to overlook that it’s not technically high school.

The Matt Leinart Flag Football League, in conjunction with the NFL Flag Football program, is a flag football league for kids in 1st–8th grade, emphasizing community fun.

But that doesn’t mean it’s short on talent — far from it.

The talented girls in the league are the stars of the show on this week’s Social Buzz.

More Social Buzz:

Week 1 Highlights

Week 2 Highlights

To have a social media highlight possibly featured in our weekly rundown, make sure to DM the videos to USA TODAY High School Sports on Instagram or Twitter.