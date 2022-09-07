Softball: Mountain Range’s Blair captures Fall Player of Week honor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Mountain Range High School’s (Colo.) Breanna Blair was named 2022 MaxPreps/NFCA Fall High School Player of the Week on Tuesday afternoon. Blair is being recognized for her outstanding performance during the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4.

Blair was a force at the plate for the Mustangs in two contests last week, going 5-for-6 (.833) with six runs scored, a double, two triples, two home runs and 11 runs batted in. She had two homers and seven of her week’s RBI in a rout of Adams City, and collected three more extra-base hits and four RBI in an easy victory over Fairview. Blair scored three runs in each contest, as Mountain Range (6-0) remained perfect for the season.

MaxPreps, the official high school statistical provider of the NFCA, provides all statistics for the NFCA High School Player of the Week award. To nominate a player, a coach must enter his or her athlete’s game stats into MaxPreps.com by Sunday evening to be eligible for that week’s award.

The MaxPreps/NFCA High School Player of the Week is announced on NFCA.org on Mondays during the fall season, with the exception of this week’s Tuesday announcement, due to the Labor Day holiday.

