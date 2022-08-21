Steubenville's Saccoccia sets Ohio high school record with opening win

Ohio high school football has a new all-time winningest coach: Steubenville Big Red’s Reno Saccoccia.

Saccoccia has been on the sidelines for the past four decades, at the forefront of a program that has produced countless teams that ruled under the Friday night lights.

He has won four state championships, including the Big Red’s thrilling 12-9 overtime win over Columbus Whitehall-Yearling in 1984, Saccoccia’s second year at the helm.

Nearly 40 years later, he stepped onto the field Friday night with 401 wins, good enough for a tie with Manchester’s legendary coach Jim France.

Forty-eight minutes later… History.

FINAL: Big Red 21, Louisville 0. Steubenville head coach Reno Saccoccia gets win 402 to become the state’s all-time leader pic.twitter.com/GQs1RPmlmR — Andrew Grimm (@AndrewGrimm_) August 20, 2022

Following the game, the Hall of Famer provided a humble response about the monumental achievement.

“There are a lot of people I have to thank,” he told The Intelligencer after the team’s 21-0 win over Louisville (Ohio). “Forty years of players, 40 years of coaches, 40 years of parents, 40 years of a true Big Red nation. I love working for all of them.”

SCORES: Live in-game results around the nation as they happen

Trick plays were on full display this week: Westerville Central (Ohio) and Loganville (Ga.)

NIL news: Malachi Nelson: 5-star QB, USC commit signs with Klutch Sports

Live-Stream your team’s games in 2022 on the NFHS Network