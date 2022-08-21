Steubenville's Saccoccia sets Ohio high school record with opening win

Steubenville's Saccoccia sets Ohio high school record with opening win

Football

Steubenville's Saccoccia sets Ohio high school record with opening win

By August 21, 2022 1:01 pm

By |

Ohio high school football has a new all-time winningest coach: Steubenville Big Red’s Reno Saccoccia.

Saccoccia has been on the sidelines for the past four decades, at the forefront of a program that has produced countless teams that ruled under the Friday night lights.

He has won four state championships, including the Big Red’s thrilling 12-9 overtime win over Columbus Whitehall-Yearling in 1984, Saccoccia’s second year at the helm.

Nearly 40 years later, he stepped onto the field Friday night with 401 wins, good enough for a tie with Manchester’s legendary coach Jim France.

Forty-eight minutes later… History.

Following the game, the Hall of Famer provided a humble response about the monumental achievement.

“There are a lot of people I have to thank,” he told The Intelligencer after the team’s 21-0 win over Louisville (Ohio). “Forty years of players, 40 years of coaches, 40 years of parents, 40 years of a true Big Red nation. I love working for all of them.”

SCORES: Live in-game results around the nation as they happen

Trick plays were on full display this week: Westerville Central (Ohio) and Loganville (Ga.)

NIL news: Malachi Nelson: 5-star QB, USC commit signs with Klutch Sports

Live-Stream your team’s games in 2022 on the NFHS Network

, , , Football, News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home