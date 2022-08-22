Steve Sarkisian names Quinn Ewers starting quarterback for Texas

Texas has its quarterback of the future secured by scoring a commitment from the top recruit of 2023, Arch Manning. Manning still has another year of High School Football left to play, though, leaving the Longhorns with an opening at the game’s most important position.

On Friday, head coach Steve Sarkisian named redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers his team’s starter for this coming season, per 247Sports.

Ewers (6-foot-3, 206 pounds) was a highly-touted recruit coming out of Southlake Carroll (Texas) and was the No. 1 quarterback in the 2021 recruiting cycle. After de-committing to Texas, he committed to Ohio State but didn’t see any playing time last year behind C.J. Stroud and transferred to Texas in January.

Ewers says he wanted to be back in his home state near friends and family.

Ewers had to beat out third-year QB Hudson Card to win the job. Last season Card appeared in seven games, totaling 590 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception. As recently as Thursday, Sarkisian had called the battle between the two quarterbacks tight.

Texas begins its 2022 schedule at home against LA-Monroe on Sat. Sept. 3, followed by a big challenge against No. 1-ranked Alabama on the 10th.

