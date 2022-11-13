Super 25 Score Recap: Top teams hold firm while Long Beach Poly, Centennial stumble

This Tuesday’s USA TODAY Sports Super 25 will have a few new teams landing in the rankings after a competitive week that saw two of California’s best suffer losses.

Here’s the full breakdown…

Super 25 Scoreboard: Nov. 10-12

1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

def. JSerra (Calif) 54-14

2. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

def. Clarkson North (Alaska) 34-10

3. Central (Miami, Fla.)

def. St. Brendan (Fla.) 60-0

4. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

def. Liberty (Nev.) 56-14

5. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

def. Orange Lutheran (Calf.) 49-14

6. Buford (Ga.)

def. Peachtree Ridge (Ga.) 63-6

7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

def. Coconut Creek (Fla.) 59-14

8. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

Idle

9. Duncanville (Texas)

def. Bryan (Texas) 74-13

10. North Shore (Houston, Texas)

def. Dobie (Texas) 49-3

11. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Idle

12. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

def. Cedar Ridge (Texas) 58-10

13. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Idle (Play on 11/14)

14. Guyer (Denton, Texas)

def. Marcus (Texas) 42-7

15. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

lost to Mission Viejo (Calif.) 31-28

16. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

def. Silverdale Academy (Tenn.) 77-13

17. Katy (Texas)

def. Fort Bend Clements (Texas) 59-0

18. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)

def. Boulder Creek (Ariz.) 37-7

19. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

def. River Ridge (Ga.) 49-6

20. Long Beach Poly (Calif.)

lost to Los Alamitos (Calif.) 52-42

21. Serra (San Mateo, Calif.)

def. Palma (Calif.) 57-7

22. Lakeland (Fla.)

def. Lake Gibson (Calif.) 49-0

23. Colquitt County (Norman Park, Ga.)

def. Pebblebrook (Ga.) 56-16

24. Southlake Carroll (Texas)

def. Crowley (Texas) 52-13

25. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)

def. Perry (Ariz.) 52-7

More Stories

Mater Dei football coach Bruce Rollinson set to retire at end of 2022

Social Buzz of the Week: Interboro’s Abu Kamara leads top highlights from the playoff action

Follow the postseason action: Watch high school football playoffs live or on-demand on the NFHS Network