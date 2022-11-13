Super 25 Score Recap: Top teams hold firm while Long Beach Poly, Centennial stumble

This Tuesday’s USA TODAY Sports Super 25 will have a few new teams landing in the rankings after a competitive week that saw two of California’s best suffer losses.
Here’s the full breakdown…
Super 25 Scoreboard: Nov. 10-12
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)
def. JSerra (Calif) 54-14
2. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)
def. Clarkson North (Alaska) 34-10
3. Central (Miami, Fla.)
def. St. Brendan (Fla.) 60-0
4. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
def. Liberty (Nev.) 56-14
5. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)
def. Orange Lutheran (Calf.) 49-14
6. Buford (Ga.)
def. Peachtree Ridge (Ga.) 63-6
7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
def. Coconut Creek (Fla.) 59-14
8. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)
Idle
9. Duncanville (Texas)
def. Bryan (Texas) 74-13
10. North Shore (Houston, Texas)
def. Dobie (Texas) 49-3
11. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Idle
12. Westlake (Austin, Texas)
def. Cedar Ridge (Texas) 58-10
13. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)
Idle (Play on 11/14)
14. Guyer (Denton, Texas)
def. Marcus (Texas) 42-7
15. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
lost to Mission Viejo (Calif.) 31-28
16. Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)
def. Silverdale Academy (Tenn.) 77-13
17. Katy (Texas)
def. Fort Bend Clements (Texas) 59-0
18. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)
def. Boulder Creek (Ariz.) 37-7
19. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)
def. River Ridge (Ga.) 49-6
20. Long Beach Poly (Calif.)
lost to Los Alamitos (Calif.) 52-42
21. Serra (San Mateo, Calif.)
def. Palma (Calif.) 57-7
22. Lakeland (Fla.)
def. Lake Gibson (Calif.) 49-0
23. Colquitt County (Norman Park, Ga.)
def. Pebblebrook (Ga.) 56-16
24. Southlake Carroll (Texas)
def. Crowley (Texas) 52-13
25. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)
def. Perry (Ariz.) 52-7
