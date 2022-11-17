Super 25 teams meet in epic matchup: St. Frances Academy vs. IMG preview

On Friday night, one of the top teams in Florida will travel to Baltimore to take on another national powerhouse, the outcome of which will factor heavily into the Super 25 rankings.

Here’s a quick preview of this weekend’s matchup between IMG Academy and St. Frances Academy.

8-1 IMG Academy (Fla.) at 8-0 St. Frances Academy (Md.)

IMG: The only loss of the season for IMG came in Week 1 against Central (Miami) – an elite team that’s currently No. 3 in our Super 25 power rankings.

Since then, nobody’s even come close to beating IMG – their closest margin of victory is 15 points and there have been several extreme shutouts along the way. In fact, over the last five games, IMG has demolished their opponents by a combined score of 333-0.

SFA: St. Frances is on a whole other level of competition, though and they might just be better than IMG. While their scores have yet to be quite as lopsided, they still haven’t lost a game this year and have never ranked lower than No. 4 on our Super 25 list.

They also have recent history on their side. These two teams met last year on November 19 at IMG, and St. Frances came out on top, 34-24.

