Supply chain issues causing helmet shortage for high school football teams

The supply chain crisis has been ongoing since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and has affected countless industries, including high school football. Heading into the 2022 season, teams across the country face the same problem: a shortage of helmets.

One coach in Rochester, New York, posted a message on social media asking for help. Here’s University Prep (N.Y.) head coach Isiah Young sharing his school’s needs.

With the national helmet shortage and our increased numbers we are in need of 3 XL helmets for this fall! If anyone has any they can spare this fall (regardless of color) it would be greatly appreciated! Shoot @CoachIcy16 a DM. Thank you! — Uprep Football Roc (@UprepFball) August 23, 2022

Young says he’s not the only coach dealing with the issue and will help others if he can, per Jackie Napier at WHAM.

“We usually buy a few more, but now with the shortage, it’s impossible to do that… I’m definitely not the only coach dealing with that. If I can help guys in any way because we have smaller sizes, I definitely will.”

The University of Rochester has loaned Young several helmets ahead of tonight’s season opener against Victor (N.Y.).

One of the country’s biggest manufacturers of football helmets is Riddell, which is pointing the finger at transportation and labor shortages.

