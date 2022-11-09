Tennessee adds another 4-star recruit with Vysen Lang commitment

Tennessee is getting close to cracking the top 10 in the 2023 recruiting cycle rankings. The Vols’ latest commitment has pushed them up to No. 11.

On Tuesday night, Pike Road (Ala.) offensive tackle Vysen Lang announced that he would play his college ball for Josh Heupel and the Vols. He had previously narrowed his finalist list to Auburn, LSU, Tennessee, and Texas.

COMMIT ALERT: Tennessee has landed a commitment from 2023 four-star Pike Road (Ala.) offensive tackle Vysen Lang (@VysenL). He joins a loaded #Vols recruiting class that features a five-star and 11 four-stars. Another huge get for Josh Heupel and his program. pic.twitter.com/q1Y4clPGPF — Tyler Mansfield (@TMansfieldMedia) November 8, 2022

Lang (6-foot-4, 335 pounds) has been playing left tackle but is expected to move inside to guard in college. Either way, he was one of the top remaining undecided offensive linemen in his class. Lang is ranked No. 51 among interior linemen in his class and No. 26 in the state, per 247 Sports.

Lang had visited Tennessee twice this season and came away impressed with how they treated their recruits, per Rivals.

“The fan base at Tennessee, they have the craziest, nicest fans in the world. During the games, they’re all crazy and hyped and outside the game they’re all coming up to me and saying, ‘Hi, welcome to Knoxville,’ and being really nice. I connect with players in the locker room and Coach (Josh) Heupel, (Alex) Golesh, and (Glen) Elarbee are family oriented coaches that treat their players like family.”

Tennessee now has 12 four-star recruits in its 2023 class. Their gem is five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the third-ranked QB in the nation.

More Stories:

Texas A&M takes a hit with decommitment from 5-star LB Anthony Hill

Latest USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings

High School Football Playoffs: 5 major California Sectionals matchups this week

Esports Rankings:

Latest “Madden NFL 23” fall regional rankings