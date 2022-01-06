USA Today Sports

Tennessee House Republican lawmaker apologizes after ejection at HS basketball game

Tennessee House Republican lawmaker apologizes after ejection at HS basketball game

Boys Basketball

Tennessee House Republican lawmaker apologizes after ejection at HS basketball game

By January 5, 2022 7:05 pm

By |

Tennessee House Republican lawmaker Jeremy Faison apologized after being ejected from a boys high school basketball game on Tuesday.

The incident occurred during the third quarter of the Providence Academy-Lakeway Christian Academy matchup, two private schools located in the state. As the story has been reported, what began as a loose-ball scramble on the court ended with Rep. Faison losing his temper — and a referee almost losing his pants.

Rep. Faison, whose son plays for Lakeway, walked away from the scuffle without any further fisticuffs. On Wednesday, he took to twitter to issue an apology for his actions:

Faison has been the House caucus chairman for Republicans since 2019, a substantial spin on another sad chapter in the Book of Crazy Fans in HS Sports History.

This from Rep. Gloria Johnson (Tenn.):

, , , , Boys Basketball, News, Outside The Box

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home