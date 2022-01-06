Tennessee House Republican lawmaker apologizes after ejection at HS basketball game

Tennessee House Republican lawmaker Jeremy Faison apologized after being ejected from a boys high school basketball game on Tuesday.

The incident occurred during the third quarter of the Providence Academy-Lakeway Christian Academy matchup, two private schools located in the state. As the story has been reported, what began as a loose-ball scramble on the court ended with Rep. Faison losing his temper — and a referee almost losing his pants.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A top Tennessee House Republican lawmaker has apologized for losing his temper and being ejected from watching a high school basketball game. The dustup included what appeared to be either a feigned or failed attempt at pulling down the official’s pants. — Kimberlee Kruesi (@kkruesi) January 5, 2022

Rep. Faison, whose son plays for Lakeway, walked away from the scuffle without any further fisticuffs. On Wednesday, he took to twitter to issue an apology for his actions:

I acted the fool tonight.

I’m hoping to be able to make it right. pic.twitter.com/W8PINvTue5 — Rep. Jeremy Faison (@JeremyFaison4TN) January 5, 2022

Faison has been the House caucus chairman for Republicans since 2019, a substantial spin on another sad chapter in the Book of Crazy Fans in HS Sports History.

This from Rep. Gloria Johnson (Tenn.):

As I have said, many in the supermajority are childish schoolyard bullies, focused on petty retaliation. “Pantsing” a ref on the gym floor is next level bullying…not even the stuff of middle school locker rooms.🤡 https://t.co/7aNvFmdCCo — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) January 5, 2022