Texas commit Cedric Baxter Jr. has another dominant game

Texas has one of the top recruiting classes of 2023. Quarterback Arch Manning will get most of the attention over the coming months as he closes out his high school career, but he won’t be the only superstar in the Longhorns’ backfield.

Edgewater (Fla.) running back Cedric Baxter Jr. is ranked the No. 2 RB in the country, and he committed to Texas on August 10. Since then, he’s had several dominant performances showcasing his awesome potential. On Friday, he had another in a 28-19 victory, posting over 200 rushing yards and scoring three touchdowns. Baxter shared one of his best runs on Twitter:

He has totaled over 1,000 rushing yards in just five games this season.

