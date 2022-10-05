Texas high school football team eligible for postseason again after appeal

The San Marcos (Texas) football team is eligible to play in the postseason again after an appeal, according to Billy Gates at KXAN Austin.

Two months ago, the team was initially given a postseason ban for two years by the University Interscholastic League over alleged recruiting violations. At issue was a group of purportedly ineligible players coordinating to enroll in the district to play together, per the report.

“A district spokesperson said the issue was with a group of students who played youth football together, and then the group decided to enroll in the district. The spokesperson said a UIL district executive committee brought forth the allegations, and that the committee ruled those athletes were ineligible for transfer.”

The state executive committee will hold several hearings regarding the alleged illegal recruiting, with the next scheduled for today.

For now, the team is free to participate in the playoffs but has been placed on a three-year probation.

San Marcos entered this week with a 2-3 record. Their most recent game was on September 23, a 39-31 loss to Eagle Pass (Texas). After having last week off, they will host Clemens (Texas) on Friday.

