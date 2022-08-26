Texas high school team banned from State Championships for 2 years

San Marcos High School (Texas) has been banned from competing in the playoffs for the next two years, according to a report by Jude McClaren at the San Marcos Daily Record.

Apparently, the reasoning is that several players on the team were ruled ineligible for transferring for athletic reasons.

The school’s athletic director and football coach John Walsh says the district will appeal the DEC’s ruling to the University Interscholastic League. Walsh says that he trusts the appeals process.

The playoff ban is only part of the potential discipline, though. In a statement, San Marcos CISD Superintendent Michael Cardona said the District Executive Committee also recommends that the ineligible student-athletes be banned for two years. He claims that the school did not recruit any of the allegedly ineligible athletes.

“The DEC also recommended that multiple student-athletes be ruled ineligible for the 2022-2023 season with a second recommendation to ban the ineligible student-athletes for an additional two years due to allegations of recruiting. At no point did any SMCISD coach or staff member recruit any of the student-athletes that were ruled ineligible.”

If upheld, the ban is effective starting this season, which means regardless of the team’s record, they can’t qualify for the UIL State Championships.

San Marcos begins their 2022 season tonight at home against Hutto (Texas).

More Stories:

When Moms Attack: Illinois high school lets moms tackle sons on football team

Middletown QB transfers to Steel-High after football season canceled

Live-Stream Texas High School Football:

NFHS Network